V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.59 on Friday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

