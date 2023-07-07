VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.