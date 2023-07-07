Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
