Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. WealthOne LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $281.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $290.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

