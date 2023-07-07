Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% in the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after buying an additional 888,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,330,000 after buying an additional 620,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.03 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $85.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

