Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

VTR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

