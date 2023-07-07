VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VICI. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,965,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.