Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.02

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.02 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.28 ($0.89), with a volume of 3953044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.74 ($0.90).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.12.
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
