Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.02

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.02 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.28 ($0.89), with a volume of 3953044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.74 ($0.90).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.12.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

About Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,105.26%.

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.