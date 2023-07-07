Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.