Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
