WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.27.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

