Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UNH stock opened at $469.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.56 and its 200 day moving average is $488.80. The firm has a market cap of $436.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

