Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,961 shares of company stock worth $5,877,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

