Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.64. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

