Western Financial Corp CA Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.