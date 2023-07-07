Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

