Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

