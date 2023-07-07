Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $158.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,686 shares of company stock valued at $29,075,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.