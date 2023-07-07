Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.51 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

