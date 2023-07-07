Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 9.0 %
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.51 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.67.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
