Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Free Report) is one of 1,196 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Yangzijiang Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 380.41% 7.80% 4.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Yangzijiang Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangzijiang Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 1152 4752 5906 93 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yangzijiang Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 92.67%. Given Yangzijiang Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yangzijiang Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A -0.50 Yangzijiang Financial Competitors $222.23 million -$8.12 million -11.96

Yangzijiang Financial’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Yangzijiang Financial. Yangzijiang Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yangzijiang Financial rivals beat Yangzijiang Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

