Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $3,796,578 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.