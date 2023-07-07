Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 5.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 52,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 684,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.21 million. Research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 430,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

