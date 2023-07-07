Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.14. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 168,257 shares trading hands.

Zhihu Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

About Zhihu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Zhihu by 123.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zhihu by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

