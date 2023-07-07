Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.14. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 168,257 shares trading hands.
Zhihu Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
