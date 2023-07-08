1,188 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.11. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

