1,192 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.