12,183 Shares in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

