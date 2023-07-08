1,266 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVO opened at $157.03 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.