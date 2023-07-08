188 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $197.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

