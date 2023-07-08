196,100 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

