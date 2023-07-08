2,880 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,880 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.32% and a return on equity of 986.95%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.326 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

