3,255 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

