3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,580 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in 3M by 18.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 46.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

