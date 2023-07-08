4,159 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.64.

