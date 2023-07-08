4,874 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

