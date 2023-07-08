5,771 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $71.96.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

