924 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.07 and its 200 day moving average is $248.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

