Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.20.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $305.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.85. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

