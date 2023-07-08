Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

PFE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

