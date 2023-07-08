Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $171.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

