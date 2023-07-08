Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $209.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

