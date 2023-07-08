Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Lowered by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

