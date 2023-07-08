Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $129.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.54.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

