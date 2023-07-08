Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATEC. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,945,770 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphatec by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

