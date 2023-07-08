American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.40.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

