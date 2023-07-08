Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $33.33

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alkermes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

