Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Price Target at $100.82

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.82.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Autoliv Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autoliv by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 101,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

