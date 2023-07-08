Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 513.57

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.57 ($6.52).

BME has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.85) to GBX 545 ($6.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.17) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.66) to GBX 640 ($8.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BME opened at GBX 537.80 ($6.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 519.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 484.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 592.60 ($7.52). The company has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,536.57 and a beta of 1.06.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

