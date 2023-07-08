Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $25.85

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

