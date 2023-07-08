Analysts Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $7.96

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVGO. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.93.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. Equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

