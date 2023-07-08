Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $24.83

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.51. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,159 shares of company stock worth $684,405. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

Free Report

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

