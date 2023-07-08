Analysts Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT at $167.17

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.17.

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.9 %

LSTR stock opened at $192.66 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.51 and a twelve month high of $194.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.79.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

